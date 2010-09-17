A History Of People On Wall Street Swearing Their A$$es Off -- Even Buffett

Now that Goldman is wasting their Partners’ time by making them email anyone who write or even replies (sans swear word) to an email with a harmless little “WTF” in it, we decided to create a public display of people on Wall Street using swear words like they’re part of their daily lexicon.



Because they ARE a part of nearly everyone’s daily vocabulary. So, because:

1) someone at Goldman got his or her panties in a twist when their “shitty deal,” email went viral, and is now insisting that Partners, VPs, Managing Directors – everyone at Goldman – waste their time, stop their train of thought, and fart it up with nicer words that feel unnatural and nobody really uses, and 2) that is ridiculous (much like the upcoming slideshow) and 3) the senate would have been just as furious if instead of “shitty deal,” “this is not a good deal” had been written, we’ve created a slideshow of swearing by “role models” like Gary Cohn and Jamie Dimon on Wall Street.

To prove how misguided Goldman’s ban on swearing is,

