A skydiving accident in Byron Bay has left one dead and another in a critical condition

One woman is dead and a man is in a critical condition following a skydiving accident at Byron Bay on New South Wales’ north-east coast.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to Tyagarah around 3.30pm.

He said ambulance officers were still on the scene.

Polair has been requested to provide assistance.

The ABC is reporting that the pair landed heavily at an airstrip near Byron Bay about 3:30pm.

Police said it appeared the parachutes of the man and woman had become entangled.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Tweed/Byron Local Are Command police have begun investigating the incident and a coroner’s report will be prepared.

