A skateboard dressed with 24K gold leaf delivers blinged adrenaline rush

Would anyone really skate on a board covered with genuine gold? We don’t think so! From the designer of the unique Furisode Kimono, Miya Ando, we introduce her latest work of art. Ando has skillfully engineered a skateboard from steel and covered it with 24K gold leaf on one side. Measuring approximately 7.6″x 31.3″ this piece, is dream come true for all extreme sports fans. Just looking at it is enough to induce pure adrenaline. If you wish to own this piece for some serious bragging rights, be warned. This gold skateboard doesn’t come cheap. Be prepared to shell out $5,000.



