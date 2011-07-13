This Six-Year-Old Girl Is A Better Golfer Than You

Photo: royalmelbourne.com.au

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A 6-year-old golfer sank a hole in one on a course in central Illinois and calmly walked back to her cart.Why such a quiet reaction? Reagan Kennedy’s father had told the Bloomington girl not to make a lot of noise on the course.



But 13-year-old Cheyenne Broquard says she told her younger sister that a hole in one was the one time a golfer could be excused for making a little noise.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that Kennedy made the 85-yard shot on the third hole at The Links at Ireland Grove last week.

Mother Erin Kennedy says her husband starting to put a golf club in Reagan’s hands when she was only 2.

Reagan Kennedy says she’s now working toward her ultimate golf goal — beating her father.

