A Six-Figure Salary Is The Average For Silicon Valley Engineers

The average annual salary of tech workers in Silicon Valley passed $100,000 for the first time last year.That’s according to tech job listing service Dice.com, which pegged average Silicon Valley salaries at $104,195, up 5% from last year.



Silicon Valley companies also pay out a lot of bonuses: 38% of tech workers there got a bonus last year, and the average payout was $12,450.

These salaries make it expensive for startups to find and hire good technical talent — Founders Fund partner Luke Nosek recently brought a busload of college students to Silicon Valley to try and help his portfolio companies find talent.

Austin, TX, showed the biggest jump in tech salaries — up 13% to $89,419. The nationwide average was $81,327, up 2% from last year.

