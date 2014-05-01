A Sinkhole Closed One Of Australia's Major Highways Last Night

Alex Heber

A large sinkhole has swallowed up part of a major highway in Queensland.

The Bruce Highway was last night shut when the 3.5 metre wide, 1.5 metre deep sinkhole cut off the northbound lane about 20 kilometres south of Bowen.

Engineers are assessing the damage and repair work is currently underway but the road is not expected to reopen until lunchtime today.

