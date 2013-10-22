Astronaut Uses A Single Strand Of Hair To Propel Herself Across The Space Station

On the International Space Station, there is so little gravity that it requires hardly any effort to move heavy objects.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg, who is more than halfway through a six-month stay on the space station, demonstrated this phenomenon by using a single strand of hair, gripped on either side by her hands, to push herself off a pole and fly backwards.

The video was inspired by a conversation that actress Sandra Bullock had with real-life NASA astronaut Cady Coleman to prepare for her role as an astronaut stranded in space in the movie “Gravity.” Coleman spent five months aboard the station between 2010 and 2011.

In a follow-up interview, Bullock told Coleman: “The thing that resonated with me the most was that you said something about your hair — that you could take one strand of hair and push off the wall with that hair and it would propel you backwards.”

Nyberg, who previously showed us how she washes her long tresses in space, demonstrates the awesomeness of microgravity in the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.