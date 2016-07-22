A street food stall in Singapore was just awarded a Michelin star

Yelp/Derek W. Tai Hwa Pork Noodle’s most popular noodle dish.

Singapore is known for its incredible hawker centres, which are basically sites where vendors sell cheap street food from their stalls.

Hill Street Tai Hwa Noodle in Singapore’s Crawford Lane was just awarded a one-star rating by Michelin, the world’s most elite food rankings.

The highest rating Michelin gives is three stars, so even a one-star rating means that the establishment is exceptional. Since many Michelin-rated restaurants are fine dining establishments, this small food stand’s accomplishment has caught worldwide attention.

While it has modest offerings, Hill Street Tai Hwa offers bold flavours in its authentic Singaporean food. According to Michelin Guide inspectors, a meal does not cost more than $10.

The food stall is most famous for its bak chor mee, a pork noodle dish.

The lines are long, especially during peak hours, but people don’t seem to mind waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a fresh, piping bowl of minced meat and noodles.

