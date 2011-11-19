A Simple Lesson On The Value Of A Bikini Model

Perusing the St. Louis Fed’s new archives of economic papers, we came across a Swedish study on sex and advertising.

As part of the study, one group was shown a picture of a bikini and the other saw a picture of the same bikini on a model. Subjects guessed the price of the bikini and answered questions about its desirability. The impact of the bikini model was huge.

First, we compared the mean level reached by the attitude toward the product in the two groups by a t test, and the result indicated that the attitude was more favourable in the group exposed to the product and the attractive model (M = 5.80) compared to the group exposed to only the product (M = 4.32).

The two images also produced significant differences in responses to the price question; the product’s price was perceived to be higher when it was displayed with the human model (M = 66 euro vs. M = 46 euro); t(186) = -2.35, p = .02 (two-tailed test).

Moreover, the image with the ad model produced a higher level of purchase intentions (M = 2.74 vs. M = 2.15; t(186) = -1.64, p = 0.1 (two-tailed test)) and a higher level of gift-giving intentions (M = 3.06 vs. M = 2.40; t(186) = – 1.82, p = .07 (two-tailed test)).

In addition, the benefit beliefs were significantly different between the two groups and higher for each benefit in the group who received the image with the ad model; that is, “nice to use when swimming” (t(187) = -2.163, p = .03 (two-tailed test)), “nice to use when sun-bathing” (t(187) = -3.46, p = .001 (two-tailed test)), and “it is durable” (t(187) = -1.97, p = .05 (twotailed test)).

