A Simple Guide To Social Networks: What Goes Viral Where, And Who Uses What

Social media marketing is getting incredibly complicated.Nothing has made this more clear than Luma Partners and Buddy Media’s infographic of the social media landscape, on the right.

Online marketing agency The Search Agency has put together a research package to help simplify things.

It reveals what kinds of users are on which social networks, why they are on those sites, and what types of content goes “viral” on those sites.

First, an overview.

Twitter is a neutral platform where you can reach just about anybody.

Facebook, also ubiquitous, is more photo-friendly

StumbleUpon sends more traffic than any platform but Facebook

Google+ is skewed toward men

Digg is not a place for business information

Pinterest is a how-to platform for women

Reddit is for men who like funny stuff

LinkedIn is for work. It skews male.

