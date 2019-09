HP acquired Palm at the end of April 2010, for $1.2 billion. HP’s CEO was Mark Hurd.



Three months later, in early August, Mark Hurd was forced to resign over that scandal with forged expenses and lies about his lady friend.

HP then named Léo Apotheker president and CEO on 30 September 2010.

