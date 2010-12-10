How To Fix The BCS: Merge The Big East And Mountain West Conferences

The BCS has a lot of problems. The biggest being that nobody likes it except those that are profiting off of it.



And that means the BCS is not going anywhere anytime soon.

But while most want to scrap the entire system and move towards a playoff, maybe there is a more realistic solution.

Why not merge the Big East and Mountain West Conferences into one Super-Conference?

Combining the two conferences would create one 18-team league that would include both TCU and Boise State. In addition, Hawaii has an open invitation to join the Mountain West, which would make them the 19th school. The new conference could then extend an invitation to Central Florida to be the 20th member.

With those additions, the new conference would include five schools in the most recent BCS rankings.

TCU (3)

Boise State (10)

Nevada (15)

Hawaii (24)

Central Florida (25)

In addition, the conference would include other traditional and up-and-coming football programs such as Pitt, Syracuse, South Florida, Connecticut, Air Force, Rutgers and Louisville.

All of the sudden, nobody is talking about taking away the Big East’s automatic BCS bid. And nobody is talking about how Boise State is getting screwed. And nobody is complaining about how these teams don’t play anybody good.

And how fun would the conference championship game be? Instead of TCU and Boise State facing each other in a meaningless BCS game, like they did last year. We could see a situation where TCU and Boise State are facing each other for a spot in the BCS Championship game.

It almost makes too much sense. Which is exactly why it will never happen.

