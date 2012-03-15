A Sign That The Fun Is Ending For The Ron Paul Campaign

Photo: AP

The media is no longer talking about Ron Paul. In fact, today it was announced that NBC News was pulling its embedded reporter, Anthony Terrell, from the campaign. He was the last person covering the Ron Paul campaign close up, full time.



It was just in December that Ron Paul looked like he could win the Iowa Caucuses. He came in third. And in New Hampshire he tripled his vote-percentage from four years ago.

He filled up airport hangers for rau cus rallies. And seemed to attract a hugely diverse following of traditional conservatives, young libertarians, anti-war activists and almost anyone alienated from the two-parties.

Since then he seems to have fallen short of expectations. He thought he could win the Maine caucus; he didn’t. Or maybe he could pull off one in Idaho, South Dakota, or Alaska. But that one symbolic win never came through.

And now the media is pulling out entirely.

But you could argue that Paul has been the most influential candidate.

Along the way he has done a lot to encourage his supporters to volunteer to be come delegates at state conventions, thus grafting some libertarianism into the party’s bottom-floor infrastructure.

His prophetic warning about the real-estate bubble has led to a number of candidates promising to audit the Federal Reserve, an institution that received very little scrutiny from average citizens.

And with the amount of young people that come to his rallies and the style of fundraising he has pioneered, he has given Republicans a roadmap to reach and mobilize young voters.

Most importantly he is also slowly building a movement: the mailing lists, donor lists, activist groups, and educational outfits that will continue to circulate his ideas long after he is gone. These may become the vehicle that his son Rand Paul rides to the White House in the future.

via Dylan Byers at Politico.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.