A Sign Of Life In Europe

From Eurostat, some decent construction news in November…



In the construction sector, seasonally adjusted production1 rose by 0.8% in the euro area2 (EA17) and by 0.4% in the EU272 in November 2011, compared with the previous month. In October3, production fell by 1.4% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU27.

Compared with November 2010, output in November 2011 increased by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU27.

