A Showdown Is Imminent Between The Germans And Draghi

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted to investors last week that the ECB would take action in short order to prevent Spanish and Italian borrowing costs from soaring out of control.



He promised to “do whatever it takes to save the euro,” continuing, “And believe me; it will be enough.”

But it appears the German Bundesbank (the national central bank) is looking to rain on that parade.

Tweets from CNBC’s Steve Liesman indicate continued resistance to any plan that would have the ECB restart a controversial bond purchase program or pursue more expansionary monetary policy:

Bundesbank source tells CNBC: “Monetary policy should strictly focus on it’s primary mandate to preserve price stability.” — steve liesman (@steveliesman) July 31, 2012

Bundesbank Source to Cnbc: “Problems some member states are facing are fiscal… should be addressed by fiscal instruments” — steve liesman (@steveliesman) July 31, 2012

Further, the Bundesbank has dulled optimism generated by Austrian ECB member Ewald Nowotny last week. A representative for the German national bank said that the the ECB was not discussing a plan to give a banking licence to the European Stability Mechanism, the future European bailout fund. Nowotny had indicated that the ECB might consider the plan.

Up to this point, the German economy has been able to avoid the effects of the sovereign debt crisis that is ravaging the periphery. Unemployment in Germany remains near all-time lows and the investors are literally paying the German government to hold onto their money, with yields on bonds dipping into negative territory.

The Bundesbank made similar comments last week that appeared to clash with Draghi’s statements.

Draghi will meet with Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann ahead of the latest meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, according to the Guardian. If past meetings are any indication, Draghi will win this bout.

