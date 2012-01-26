A Short List Of People Who Could Replace Treasury Secretary Geithner In A 2nd Obama Term

It might be a good idea for Obama to look beyond finance for his next Treasury Secretary. The country has pretty much had as much as it can take from the financial sector. So why not look to tech to lead us into the future?

Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle and has led the company ever since. His nomination would underscore the President's recent focus on innovation. But Ellison would be weak on the other, more recent pet issue of the Obama Administration: manufacturing.

Perhaps the biggest drawback is Ellison's lifestyle. With unemployment in the double digits, Obama may not want to nominate a Treasury Secretary known for his gigantic yacht.