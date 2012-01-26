A Short List Of People Who Could Replace Treasury Secretary Geithner In A 2nd Obama Term

Photo: AP
People have been wondering when Tim Geithner would leave Treasury almost since he started the job in the middle of a horrible financial crisis.Now, with yesterday’s news that Tim Geithner will not stay on for a second term if President Obama wins in November, we know when Geithner plans to leave.
And with that, speculation of who will replace him is inevitable.
The 'grown up' at Facebook is said to be on the short-list.
She certainly represents the best of American business right now, and given her experience at Facebook almost certainly has the temperament for the job.
The unknown: How badly will she be needed in a post-IPO Facebook?
The former Clintonite's name has been floated in the past. He's respected by the business community quite a bit, and his time on the deficit commission makes him credible on one of the biggest economic issues of the day.
It might be a good idea for Obama to look beyond finance for his next Treasury Secretary. The country has pretty much had as much as it can take from the financial sector. So why not look to tech to lead us into the future?
Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle and has led the company ever since. His nomination would underscore the President's recent focus on innovation. But Ellison would be weak on the other, more recent pet issue of the Obama Administration: manufacturing.
Perhaps the biggest drawback is Ellison's lifestyle. With unemployment in the double digits, Obama may not want to nominate a Treasury Secretary known for his gigantic yacht.
Caterpillar is one of the Obama administration's favourite companies.
They're rebuilding America's infrastructure -- along with everyone else's -- and are responsible for creating the perfect, manufacturing-based jobs this economy desperately needs and the Obama Administration wants to encourage.
Jim Owens and his company perfectly blend globalism and Peoria, IL Middle Americanism.
As a signal of how important this company is, Obama reached across the aisle to select Peoria Republican Ray LaHood as his Transportation Secretary.
Burlington Northern CEO Matthew Rose just engineered a sweet deal for his company's shareholders, selling out to Berkshire Hathaway for $44 billion, including the company's debt.
Now it's time for new challenges. Like Caterpillar's Jim Owens, Matthew Rose understands the connection between honest, American industry and the broader global economy. He would have crucial insight into such areas as infrastructure, transportation, global trade, and energy (Burlington Northern is a huge coal mover).
Rose isn't known for being particularly political. He's donated to Republican Congressmen in the past, but this should give Obama a great chance to reach across the aisle, and we're guessing Rose would accept in an instant.
Ken Powell rose to become the CEO of General Mills 3 years ago, and is now one of the most admired corporate leaders in America.
General Mills is also regarded as one of America's top companies. By tapping Powell, Obama would be reaching into just about every breakfast nook in America.
If Obama wants to push hard for truly stimulative economic policy, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman could be his man. His academic econ credentials would impress Senators and perhaps a public that is tired of seeing the Treasury led by people too tied to Wall Street.
Realistically, he's probably way too politically charged of a person to have a shot.
Michael Bloomberg wanted to be president. But that's off the table for the foreseeable future. America isn't quite ready to elect as president a New York billionaire who made his fortune catering to Wall Street and then had to delicately and sometimes controversially deal with Occupy Wall Street.
But America might very well welcome Bloomberg as Treasury Secretary. The outspoken businessman turned mayor has both political experience, tech credentials and a solid understanding of business.
The CEO of Cisco is now an elder statesman in the tech community, and though he's still growing strong, it's likely he'd be up for new challenges.
The company he has cobbled together over the years represents the best of corporate America: innovative, fast-growing, global, and responsible for the creation of many high-paying jobs. He's completely untouched by even the slightest whiff of scandal, and he'll make a credible player on the world stage.
Fink is currently Chairman and CEO of Blackrock Investment Management, the largest money-manager in the world.
Along with Roger Altman (see next slide), he was reported by Fox News to be on a shortlist of candidates drawn up by the administration months ago.
Fink has an impeccable reputation and he and his firm have been at the heart of some of the toughest work cleaning up after the financial crisis by working with the government to set values and run auctions for toxic assets.
Rogel Altman, the Founder and Chairman of boutique investment bank Evercore Partners, was Deputy Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton Administration.
His name was reported a few months ago as being on a shortlist to replace Geithner within the administration and he would bring experience and heft to the role.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.