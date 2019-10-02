Elon Musk keeps attacking Jeff Bezos over the billionaires’ rival space companies. Here’s a history of the Tesla CEO’s weirdest beefs, including with Azealia Banks and Pablo Escobar’s brother.

- Elon Musk has a habit of getting into bizarre fights.
- Recently he’s been attacking Jeff Bezos over the billionaires’ rival space companies.
- Bezos is one of an eclectic bunch of people Musk has feuded with, including rapper Azealia Banks.
Elon Musk has a serious combative streak.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is famously unpredictable as chief executives go, a personality trait which has sometimes landed him in trouble – particularly with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
But Musk’s combative side doesn’t just express itself in skirmishes with government bodies. The Tesla billionaire has ended up in bizarre spats with a strange array of people – from fellow billionaires to artists to rescue divers – and often via his preferred medium of Twitter.
Recently, he has repeatedly attacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose space exploration company Blue Origin has been a thorn in the side of Musk’s rival company SpaceX.
The twists and turns in the stories of Musk’s various battles are often baffling, and it can be hard to remember all the different ways Musk has squared up to various public figures and regular citizens.
We’ve catalogued his weirdest fights.
Musk confirmed the reports on May 11 in a tweet. “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules, I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”
Tesla’s suit argued that Alameda County’s forced shutdown ignored an order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing businesses from “16 crucial infrastructure industries” to remain open, one of which is transportation.
The fight prompted Musk to leave California altogether. “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA,” Musk tweeted in May 2020.
This prompted California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez to tweet: “F— Elon Musk.”
Musk confirmed in December 2020 he had moved to Texas.
Tesla dropped its lawsuit against Alameda County the same week it resumed production.
He has also been openly hostile towards state lockdowns, calling them “fascist,” and questioned the official death count as it includes people with underlying health conditions.
As Business Insider’s Dave Mosher and Aylin Woodward write, Musk’s rhetoric is dangerously misguided. Scientific evidence overwhelmingly suggests lockdowns help curb the spread of the virus and slow the death rate, and underlying health conditions make people more vulnerable to the virus, and so should not be discounted from death tolls.
“I should say we are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk,” Musk said.
During the same call, Musk went on a tirade against lockdowns in general. “I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights. That’s my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country — what the f—. Excuse me, the outrage. It’s just outrage,” Musk said.
He had never met Elon Musk, but would go on to spend most of 2019 locked in a legal battle with the Tesla billionaire.
Musk had inserted himself into the Thai rescue operation and offered to build a mini-submarine to fetch the boys. The idea never materialized.
Unsworth was asked about Musk’s submarine in an interview with CNN, and described it in unflattering terms, describing it as a PR stunt. He added that Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts.”
That angered Musk, who subsequently wrote a post on Twitter calling Unsworth a “pedo guy.” When a Twitter user challenged him over it, he replied “bet ya a signed dollar it’s true.”
His remarks immediately triggered headlines around the world, despite the fact he provided no proof for the “pedo” claim.
Then in September 2018, he doubled down. BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Mac emailed Musk asking for comment on a legal threat made by Unsworth’s lawyer. Musk replied, suggesting Unsworth was a “child rapist” and “I hope he fucking sues me.”
Musk prefaced the email to Mac with “off the record,” but the journalist had never agreed to go off the record, and published the entire exchange. Documents later revealed Musk called himself a “fucking idiot” for sending the email to Mac in the first place.
A few weeks after Mac’s article was published Unsworth sued Musk for defamation.
Court filings revealed that Musk paid a man named James Higgins-Howard $US50,000 ($AU69,175) to investigate Unsworth and relay reports to Musk’s family office.
Higgins-Howard emailed Musk out of the blue following the initial “pedo guy” tweet to offer his services as a private detective. “You may want to dig deep into Mr. Unsworth[‘s] past to prepare for his defamation claim,” Higgins-Howard wrote, adding “no smoke without fire!”
Higgins-Howard didn’t find any evidence, however, and BuzzFeed’s Ryan Mac later reported that the would-be PI had previously been convicted of fraud. Musk admitted in a deposition that he later realised Higgins-Howard was “just taking us for a ride.”
In depositions Musk has also argued that by calling Unsworth “pedo guy” he wasn’t literally accusing him of being a pedophile because the term was used to be synonymous with “creepy old man” when he was growing up in South Africa. He also claimed he was genuinely worried Unsworth could be “another Jeffrey Epstein.”
The trial began on December 3, 2019.
The jury took less than half an hour to reach their decision, which reportedly hinged on the fact that Musk did not identify Unsworth in his tweet, according to the Times of London.
The foreman also said that Unsworth’s lawyers had made the case too emotive. “The failure probably happened because they didn’t focus on the tweets… I think they tried to get our emotions involved in it. In a court of law you have to prove your case, which they did not prove,” said foreman Joshua Jones, per The Guardian.
“My faith in humanity is restored,” Musk said following the verdict.
Unsworth’s lawyer Lin Wood said in a tweet that his team would “explore legal options” for challenging the verdict.
Colorado-based potter Tom Edwards caught Musk’s attention with a mug. The mug carried a painting of a unicorn farting rainbows to power an electric car. Musk tweeted a picture of a mug in February 2017 calling it “maybe my favorite mug ever.”
Two months later friends of Edwards’ told him they had seen the same farting unicorn image used as an icon on Tesla screens, and the image was later used on Tesla’s company Christmas cards.
The Christmas card spurred Edwards into action. “I decided to make it my New Year’s resolution to pursue getting compensation, because artists are always seeing their work just taken, and it happens all the time,” he told Insider in June 2018.
In later-deleted tweets Musk attacked Edwards, saying taking legal action would be “kinda lame.”
“If anything, this attention increased his mug sales,” he said. Musk also claimed (also in subsequently deleted tweets) to have offered to pay for the work twice. Edwards said he’d had no contact from Musk or Tesla at that point.
“It’s clear there were some misunderstandings that led to this escalating, but I’m just glad that everything has been cleared up,” he added.
Musk for his part tweeted a link to the blog accompanied by three emojis: a unicorn, a gust of wind, and a peace symbol.
—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2018
Tesla did not go private, and Musk landed himself with a $US20 ($AU28) million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the tweet. He lost his position as chairman of Tesla’s board, leading to long-running bad blood with the agency.
It triggered another unlikely feud with rapper Azealia Banks.
A week after Musk sent his fateful Tweet, Banks wrote on her Instagram that she had been at Musk’s house at the time when he’d sent it. She had visited to collaborate with Musk’s then-partner Grimes (real name Claire Boucher), and claimed she had been annoyed when the crisis caused by “funding secured” dominated Grimes’ time.
“I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend,” Banks wrote, and compared the weekend to the horror film “Get Out.”
“I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet,” Banks told Insider at the time.
Banks posted “@elonmusk you need to contact me. ASAP.” and “I need my phone back now. @elonmusk,” on her Instagram story — she later deleted the posts.
Banks then shared a screenshot with Insider that appeared to show a text from Grimes saying the choice of share price ($US420 ($AU581)) was a weed reference. “He just got into weed cuz of me and he’s super entertained by 420 so when he decided to take the stock private he calculated it was worth 419$ so he rounded up to 420 for a laugh and now the sec is investigating him for fraud,” the text read.
Musk told The New York Times that he rounded up the price because $US420 ($AU581) had better “karma” than $US419 ($AU580), and denied using weed.
“I saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot (9.14m) distance as she was leaving the house… I’d just finished working out. She was not within hearing range. I didn’t even realize who it was. That’s literally the only time I’ve ever laid eyes on her,” he told the Times.
In July 2021 Grimes posted in a Discord chat that she’d written a song, called “100% Tragedy,” which was about “having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life.”
Musk announced in September 2021 that he and Grimes had broken up after three years together. Banks responded to the news on her Instagram, saying: “Ok girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way?”
The nickname “Apartheid Clyde” is an apparent reference to Musk’s South African upbringing.
TMZ first reported that Escobar had accused Musk of stealing his idea for a flamethrower when Musk’s venture The Boring Company announced its “Not-A-Flamethrower” flamethrower in January 2018, beating Escobar’s own flamethrower to market.
Escobar claimed to TMZ that one of Musk’s engineers had stolen the idea while visiting an Escobar family compound in 2017.
Musk tweeted a link to the TMZ story accompanied by the words, “It’s not a Flamethrower, Mr. Escobar,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the device’s name.
—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2019
In a follow-up tweet he added he stole the idea from the comedy movie “Spaceballs.”
Bezos and Musk have sporadically interacted about their companies’ successes, sometimes applauding each other, but more often locking antlers.
When Blue Origin unveiled its new lunar lander Blue Moon in May 2019 Bezos reportedly took a swipe at SpaceX’s plans to colonize Mars during his presentation, saying that the moon was a much more realistic prospect. According to Bloomberg, Bezos showed a slide with a picture of Mars accompanied by the labels “Round-trip on the order of years” and “No real-time communication.”
Musk responded by mocking the lander’s name.
“Competition is good. Results in a better outcome for all… But putting the word “Blue” on a ball is questionable branding,” Musk said in a pair of tweets on May 10, 2019.
The project bears some resemblance to a SpaceX project called Starlink, which won FCC approval in November 2018 to launch almost 12,000 satellites into orbit. CNBC also reported that Amazon hired a former SpaceX executive to head up Kuiper.
After news of Project Kuiper broke, Musk tagged Bezos and tweeted the word “copy” followed by a cat emoji.
—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2019
Bezos did not respond.
The author of the book, Alex Berenson, is a former New York Times reporter who has written claiming the threat posed by the coronavirus has been overblown.
Musk, who has also been vocal in his opinion that the virus was not dangerous enough to warrant lockdown measures (despite evidence to the contrary) spotted a tweet by Berenson presenting the email he got from Amazon saying his book did not comply with its guidelines.
“This is insane @JeffBezos. Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Musk tweeted.
—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020
Amazon later confirmed to Business Insider the book had been removed in error and would be reinstated.
Musk repeated the joke on September 1, and during an interview at the Code Conference on September 28 said he can’t “sue your way to the moon.”
These attacks were prompted by both Amazon and Blue Origin mounting challenges against SpaceX.
Amazon filed a protest letter with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in August 2021 urging it to block SpaceX’s Starlink from putting up more satellites.
Blue Origin also sued NASA in August after the agency granted an exclusive moon-lander contract to SpaceX.
While Bezos tends not to engage personally in his feud with Musk, Amazon and Blue Origin have openly criticized Musk’s companies. Amazon sent an unprompted 13-page list to The Verge of all the legal actions SpaceX has taken stretching back as far as 2004, claiming it showed SpaceX is just as litigious as itself.
In a complaint submitted to the FCC on September 8 Amazon also said: “The conduct of SpaceX and other Musk-led companies makes their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks.”
One short seller, in particular, has drawn Musk’s ire. David Einhorn is president of Greenlight Capital, and is typically pretty scathing in his notes about Tesla and Musk.
When Einhorn blamed Tesla’s good performance in the first half of 2018 for denting Greenlight’s hedge fund, Elon Musk promised to send him a box of “short shorts” — and he followed through.
—David Einhorn (@davidein) August 10, 2018
In November 2019, Musk renewed the offer of short shorts after Einhorn published a damning note on Tesla’s Q3 results, drawing attention to a shareholder’s lawsuit against Tesla, which alleges that Musk acquired his cousin’s company SolarCity at an inflated value to bail it out.
Musk posted an incredibly sarcastic note on Twitter following Einhorn’s letter, addressing him as “Mr. Unicorn.” Einhorn is German for unicorn.