Elon Musk keeps attacking Jeff Bezos over the billionaires’ rival space companies. Here’s a history of the Tesla CEO’s weirdest beefs, including with Azealia Banks and Pablo Escobar’s brother.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a history of strange spats. Getty Images

Elon Musk has a habit of getting into bizarre fights.

Recently he’s been attacking Jeff Bezos over the billionaires’ rival space companies.

Bezos is one of an eclectic bunch of people Musk has feuded with, including rapper Azealia Banks.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Elon Musk has a serious combative streak.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is famously unpredictable as chief executives go, a personality trait which has sometimes landed him in trouble – particularly with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

But Musk’s combative side doesn’t just express itself in skirmishes with government bodies. The Tesla billionaire has ended up in bizarre spats with a strange array of people – from fellow billionaires to artists to rescue divers – and often via his preferred medium of Twitter.

Recently, he has repeatedly attacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose space exploration company Blue Origin has been a thorn in the side of Musk’s rival company SpaceX.

The twists and turns in the stories of Musk’s various battles are often baffling, and it can be hard to remember all the different ways Musk has squared up to various public figures and regular citizens.

We’ve catalogued his weirdest fights.