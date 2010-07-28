A Short Guide To The Buying Habits Of Chinese Nouveau-Riche

Chinese consumption helped carry the economy through the global recession. Now everyone hopes they will lead the global recovery, buying luxury goods and new homes as the West slips into an age of austerity.



Thus British realtors have started using feng shui specialists to sell upscale homes, reports the Telegraph.

If you want to get in on the market, remember these guidelines.

Don’t bother selling anything that contains the number 4:

“Chinese buyers won’t even agree to view a property which has the digit four in the address, is on the fourth floor, or has four bedrooms. This superstition runs so deep that sometimes one hesitates to send the brochure to the buying agent if the property has any connections with the number four.”

The staircase had better be located directly behind the front door:

“We had agreed the sale of a lovely house to a Chinese couple who were prepared to pay just over £4 million,” says Andy Buchanan, director of estate agents John D Wood & Co, Chelsea. “They sent the plans off to a feng shui master back home, who had advised their family on all previous purchases. The master, who was blind, was given the brochure and floorplans to handle and urged the couple not to buy the house. To our surprise, they pulled out of the deal without a moment’s hesitation.

Try to highlight your own cultural stereotypes:

“I was once asked by a wealthy Chinese contact to advise him on buying a castle,” says Mr Grant. “It didn’t matter where – England to him was full of castles and that was where one lived. I had to explain that castles cost an awful lot to run, which was why most people didn’t live in them.

