A Shopping Centre In China Has Allocated Extra-Wide Pink Car Spaces To Women

The old, tired joke that men are better drivers than women has come to life in a shopping centre car park in north eastern China.

According to the Wall Street Journal there are about ten of the female-only car spots, which are almost 30 centimetres wider than normal, at the World Metropolis Center in Dalian.

The writing on each translates to, “respectfully reserved for women”.

A Chinese mall now features these pink, extra-wide, ladies only parking spots: http://t.co/EHbDPIbypQ pic.twitter.com/hMb4ZAVxeg — Fusion (@ThisIsFusion) July 23, 2014

