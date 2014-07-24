A Shopping Centre In China Has Allocated Extra-Wide Pink Car Spaces To Women

The old, tired joke that men are better drivers than women has come to life in a shopping centre car park in north eastern China.

According to the Wall Street Journal there are about ten of the female-only car spots, which are almost 30 centimetres wider than normal, at the World Metropolis Center in Dalian.

The writing on each translates to, “respectfully reserved for women”.

