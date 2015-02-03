A Shark Tank judge is backing this Australian tech company into a possible IPO this year

OtherLevels founder Brendan O’Kane. Image: Supplied.

Mobile marketing platform OtherLevels, an Australian startup headquartered in San Francisco, is opening a new global development centre in Brisbane and considering a potential listing on the ASX this year.

OtherLevels was launched in early 2012 by Brendan O’Kane and is now used by the likes of Sega, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Tatts Group and Coles to manage customer interactions via mobile devices.

O’Kane has appointed Select Equities to help consider capital raising options.

“Following the appointment of our global CEO Ramsey Masri last year, we have been evaluating the best route to generate breakout growth in 2015,” he said.

“Australia was a clear choice for us in terms of where we can find the right technical talent to innovate and service our growing international client list, as well as explore options for capital raising.”

The SaaS platform, which tracks over eight billion messages and data points every month, is looking to build out its presence in the US and Europe as demand for mobile marketing campaigns grow. The company claimed it experienced 100% revenue growth over the last six months in 2014 as mobile budgets expanded.

It also has one of Channel Ten’s Shark Tank judges Steve Baxter as a backer. Baxter is the founder of PIPE Networks, a director at Vocus Communications and Indoor SkyDive Australia Group.

Another backer is Halfbrick Studios, the company behind Fruit Ninja.

“OtherLevels is proof that high-growth Australian tech firms can work with multinational clients from all over the world,” Baxter said.

“To see a high-growth global business born in Queensland transform how enterprises use mobile to interact with consumers is testament to the potential of our startup ecosystem.

“It is hugely encouraging to see OtherLevels is investing in growing its team and looking to Australia as a potential source to fund future growth.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.