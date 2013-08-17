Here Is A Picture Of A Shark Inside A Shark

A photo of a shark eating another shark was taken by a graduate student with the University of Delaware’s ORB LAB as the research program kicked off its shark-tagging season in July.

The photo was posted to Facebook and has recently been circling around the Internet.

Danielle Haulsee and her colleagues were hauling in a large female sand tiger shark when they saw that a dogfish — a smaller type of shark — had also latched on the menhaden that researchers were using as bait.

The dogfish was 3-feet-long and “completely swallowed by the sand tiger shark,” according to the Facebook post.

The sand tiger shark was released after it was measured and given a small identification tag, according to researchers. It’s not clear what became of the dogfish.

