A Shake-Up Is Coming At BHP

There are changes afoot at the world’s biggest mining company.

BHP Billiton’s chief executive Marius Kloppers will step down in May and his replacement, Andrew Mackenzie, is reportedly on the verge of an announcement about his senior team.

The company, like its main rival Rio, is in a cost-cutting phase, looking to sell off assets that produce lower returns and reduce its operational cost base. Revenues have been challenged by falling commodity prices, but the company is positioning itself to take advantage of Australia’s predicted rapid growth in liquefied natural gas exports.

Jamie Freed at the AFR reports today that two of Mackenzie’s rivals for the top job, Marcus Randolph and Alberto Calderon, could choose to leave.

Mackenzie is considering changes in personnel and the structure of some business units.

