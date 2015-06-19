A shack in SiIicon Valley and a mansion in Austin: Here's what a $1-2 million home looks like in 7 major US cities

Point2Homes This home in Mountain View, California, recently sold for $US2 million.

It’s becoming more and more expensive to live in Silicon Valley, and recent studies by real estate brokerage Redfin show that more and more people are looking to move away from the area.

When you compare the modest homes that you can buy in Silicon Valley with the mansions you could buy elsewhere, it’s easy to see why.

Our friends at Redfin helped us to find homes that will cost you $US1 million or $US2 million in different cities across the U.S.

You might be surprised to see how much the same amount of money can get you in different real estate markets.

