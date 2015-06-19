A shack in SiIicon Valley and a mansion in Austin: Here's what a $1-2 million home looks like in 7 major US cities

Madeline Stone
Isabelle avenue silicon valley Point2HomesThis home in Mountain View, California, recently sold for $US2 million.

It’s becoming more and more expensive to live in Silicon Valley, and recent studies by real estate brokerage Redfin show that more and more people are looking to move away from the area.

When you compare the modest homes that you can buy in Silicon Valley with the mansions you could buy elsewhere, it’s easy to see why.

Our friends at Redfin helped us to find homes that will cost you $US1 million or $US2 million in different cities across the U.S.

You might be surprised to see how much the same amount of money can get you in different real estate markets.

In Silicon Valley, $1 million gets you a modest home that was built in the '70s.

Price: $US999,999

Square feet: 2,474

Address: 5122 Kozo Place, San Jose

But in Seattle, $1 million can get you a sleek, modern home with views of Lake Washington.

Price: $US1.05 million

Square feet: 1,620

Address: 2518 Everrett Ave E, Seattle

In Boston, the same amount of money buys you a Tudor home with four bedrooms and 2,596 square feet of space.

Price: $US999,900

Square feet: 2,596

Address: 284 Pond Street, Boston

In Portland, a five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom home costs just over $1 million.

Price: $US1.029 million

Square feet: 4,978

Address: 2221 NW Pinnacle Drive, Portland

And in Denver, you can get 3,420 square feet of space for just under $1 million.

Price: $US999,995

Square feet: 3,420

Address: 401 Holly Street, Denver

In growing tech hub Austin, a $1 million home is still a four-bedroom mansion on the shores of Lake Travis.

Price: $US1 million

Square feet: 2,908

Address: 16202 E. Lake Shore Drive, Austin

And in Chicago, a five-bedroom, 4,371-square-foot home will cost you just more than $1.025 million.

Price: $US1.025 million

Square feet: 4,371

Address: 4508 N. California Avenue, Chicago

Back in Silicon Valley, this 3-bedroom home recently sold for a whopping $2 million.

Price: $US2 million

Square feet: 1,740

Address: 1305 Isabelle Avenue, Mountain View

For the same price, you could get a 3,810-square-foot home with lake views in Seattle.

Price: $US1.965 million

Square feet: 3,810

Address: 14013 3rd Avenue NW, Seattle

In Boston, you could get this huge, five-bedroom home for just under $2 million.

Price: $US1.995 million

Square feet: 5,736

Address: 64 Walker Street, Boston

In Portland, this $2 million home has more than 4,300 square feet of space.

Price: $US1.997 million

Square feet: 4,371

Address: 2808 SW Patton Lane, Portland

And in Denver, a mansion with 8 bathrooms is listed for just more than $2 million.

Price: $US2.049 million

Square feet: 7,715

Address: 800 York Street, Denver

In Austin, $2 million will get you four bedrooms, 4,700 square feet, and a heated lap pool.

Price: $US2 million

Square feet: 4,700

Address: 9517 Veletta Place, Austin

And in Chicago, this brand-new five-bedroom townhouse will cost you just north of $2 million.

Price: $US2.095 million

Square feet: 4,200

Address: 1020 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago

Still looking to buy in Silicon Valley?

