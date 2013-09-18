A Seven Executive Who Had Been Suggested As Mike Quigley's Replacement At NBN Co Has Quit

Photo: Getty Images

Seven West Media chief operating officer Rohan Lund has quit the company, reports The Australian.

The senior media executive, who has been linked to the vacant CEO role at NBN Co, had been with Kerry Stokes’ media company for nine years.

At one stage Lund was considered as a possible Seven West CEO, a job eventually given to Tim Worner in May this year.

Following that decision, Lund had been linked to the top job at NBN Co, which will be left vacant after Mike Quigley’s departure.

In July Quigley announced he would step down from the government-owned fast internet network builder. He will remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

