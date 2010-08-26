A Question For Bill Gross: Then Why Doesn't The Government Nationalize All Consumer Lending?

Since the news is so slow, we’re going to discuss Bill Gross’ proposal for the nationalization of housing finance one last time, and do a little thought experiment.



Gross says that the government can be trusted to finance good quality mortgages, provided it maintain assiduous underwriting standards, and doesn’t get distracted by a profit motive. It should just be in the business of focusing on good loans, and then take advantage of its ability to borrow at the “risk-free” rate to crowd out the public sector.

Only, of course, Bill Gross doesn’t actually think the government is crowding out the private sector, he thinks the private sector charges too much, but that’s neither here nor there. What he says is objectively true: by lending its imprimatur to any loan, the government can seriously lower the rate.

So with this in mind, we wonder, seriously, why wouldn’t we better off if the government nationalized ALL consumer finance?

The logic should be the same, whether it’s car loans, loans for boats, cosmetic surgery, etc. Provided the government take underwriting standards, and didn’t ever try to focus on profit, it should do a better job than private sector lenders that charge too much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.