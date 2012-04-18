A Serious Question For Barack Obama

In the DL Cast clip below, posted earlier today, we ask how President Barack Obama — given his campaign promises, ethos, and sworn oath to uphold the Constitution — could have possibly justified signing the NDAA into law on December 31, 2011.



The segment cites specific promises from Obama’s speeches. His signing of NDAA, with the imprisonment without trial provisions intact, is clearly at odds with his stated ethos.

Here’s a description of NDAA from the ACLU: “On December 31, 2011, President Obama signed the National defence Authorization Act (NDAA), codifying indefinite military detention without charge or trial into law for the first time in American history. The NDAA’s dangerous detention provisions would authorise the president — and all future presidents — to order the military to pick up and indefinitely imprison people captured anywhere in the world, far from any battlefield.”

We eagerly await an explanation from the Obama administration.

