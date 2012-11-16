Because Of This Chart, A Serious Person Posited That Samsung Might Someday Buy Google

Yesterday, we posted this incredible chart, which shows that Samsung’s mobile business is now bigger than Google’s overall business:



Photo: Asymco

Stunning isn’t it?

Anyway, it comes from Horace Dediu.

It’s such an incredible chart that looking at it, Dediu posed – without irony – a question that only a quarter or two ago would seem utterly stupid and insane:

“What would happen if Samsung soaks up so much profit from mobile that it’s in a position to acquire Google and control the trajectory of their enabling platform?”

Samsung will never buy Google, of course.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin own a majority of Google’s voting stock, and independence is an explicit part of their mission.

But still. The idea that someone serious could ask something like that is the sign of a incredible development in the business world.

That is: the remarkable powerhouse that is Samsung, thanks to their Galaxy phones.

