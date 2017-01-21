30 Easter eggs you may have missed in 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “A Series of Unfortunate Events” books and Netflix show.

The book series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is filled with sly literary references, wordplay, and other small hints that make reading the book — despite the unfortunate subject matter — a pleasant experience.

The Netflix television show adaptation is no different.

Daniel Handler, who wrote the book series, also wrote the script for the show. He imbued it with the same mischievous, detail-filled spirit. The first season adapts the first four of the series’s thirteen books about the Baudelaire orphans (Violet, Klaus, and Sunny) trying to escape the clutches of the evil Count Olaf. The episodes include numerous references to characters, locales, and secret organisations we won’t see until much later in the series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.