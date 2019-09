Photo: Knight Frank

We love this coastal villa in Sardinia, Italy for $16.6 million.The home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and sits on nearly an acre of land.



The villa was constructed by architect Jacques Savin Couelle and made with stone, wood, and granite.

