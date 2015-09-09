A sequel to the 1996 cult classic 'Trainspotting' is being made

While premiering his new movie “Steve Jobs” at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, director Danny Boyle confirmed that a sequel to his 1996 cult hit “Trainspotting” will be his next project.

The film that launched the career of Ewan McGregor and gave a raw, darkly comedic look at the heroine scene in Edinburgh was a landmark work in the late 1990s due to Boyle’s inventive way of capturing the drug scene and all its roller-coaster euphoric highs and horrific lows.

Boyle told Deadline at Telluride, “All the four main actors want to come back and do it, now it is only a matter of getting all their schedules together, which is complicated by two of them doing American TV series.”

The actors doing American TV from the original film are Jonny Lee Miller, who plays Sherlock Holmes in “Elementary” on CBS and Robert Carlyle is on “Once Upon A Time” for ABC.

“Trainspotting” was a loose adaption of Irvine Welsh‘s novel of the same name. Boyle said that the sequel will be an adaptation of Welsh’s sequel to “Trainspotting,” titled “Porno.“

Screenwriter John Hodge, who adapted “Trainspotting,” is also adapting “Porno,” which Boyle is calling “Trainspotting 2” (as of right now).

Boyle points out to Vulture that like the first film “Trainspotting 2” will also be a very loose adaptation from Welsh’s original work.

“The great thing about the way John adapted the original book is that he took the spirit of the book and just ran with it, because really, strictly speaking, it’s not an adaptation of the book,” Boyle said. “You shouldn’t think of it as an adaptation of ‘Porno.’ It’s more like a ‘Trainspotting 2.’ There might be some characters we use from the book, but it will be its own thing, I think.”

