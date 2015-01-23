A Senior Yahoo Exec Will Be Competing On The Latest Season Of 'Survivor'

Monty Brinton/CBS Shirin Oskooi, senior director of product management at Yahoo.

Shirin Oskooi, senior director of product management at Yahoo, will make her reality TV debut on February 25 as part of the cast of the 30th season of “Survivor.”

Oskooi is a longtime “Survivor” fan and has tried out for the show more than 10 years in a row.

She describes herself as “competitive, clever, and quirky,” and lists “travelling, exotic food, whistling champion, and mind games” as her hobbies.

Prior to Yahoo, Oskooi was a product manager at Google, where she led the design, launch, and growth of Google Calendar.

In a special twist for this season, contestants will be split into three tribes based on their occupations. Oskooi will be a part of the White Collar Masaya Tribe, made up of other business-oriented people.

There’s also a Blue Collar Escameca Tribe, which includes a postal worker and hairdresser, as well as a No Collar Nagote Tribe, made up of “free-spirits who refuse to make or abide by rules.”

The 18 castaways will be competing to survive on a beach in Nicaragua.

In her CBS bio, Oskooi explains why she’ll be the last castaway standing: “I practice ‘voting people out’ in real life and succeed. I’m a fighter and risk-taker. I’m super smart, observant, and don’t let my emotions govern my actions at work, let alone in games. I have no qualms with using people or their secrets to get ahead.”

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tweeted her congratulations to Oskooi.

My friend Shirin Oskooi has tried out for #Survivor for 10+ years. This season, she made it! Persistence pays! So proud of @theshirin :)

