A senior Labor powerbroker forgot to mention his $2.3 million investment property

Labor’s member for Batman, David Feeney Photo: David Feeney MP/ Facebook.

Labor MP David Feeney could be in deep political trouble after failing to declare a $2.31 million investment property in his inner Melbourne electorate.

Fairfax Media reports Feeney bought the four bedroom home in Northcote in 2013 and planned to renovate it and make it his family home, but instead currently has tenants in there.

But the problem for the factional powerbroker is that he has not declared the Northcote house on the Parliamentary Register of Members interests, despite rules that say any property, shares and gifts over $300 must be registered within 28 days.

His seat of Batman is being targeted by the Greens and the shadow assistant minister for defence does not live in his electorate. Instead he lives in a $2.875 million apartment in East Melbourne, which he bought with his wife in 2010.

The East Melbourne apartment is on the register, along with another jointly owned investment property in Seddon bought for $380,000 back in 2004. Feeney told Fairfax the Seddon property is negatively geared.

His failure to declare the Northcote property could put in in contempt of parliament.

Feeney was contacted by Fairfax and says the failure to declare the house “is something I will look in to straight away”.

The full details are here.

