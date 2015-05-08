A senior Conservative strategist just said the Tories will lead the next British government

British Prime Minister David Cameron. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

A senior Australian adviser to the British Conservatives just told Business Insider that the Tories will retain government in the UK.

Asked if the Tories would win, the source said: “Yes. (They) may even get close to an effective majority.”

By 11am, Sydney time, the count had the Conservatives at 300 seats with Labour lagging behind on 248, the Scottish National Party 53, Liberal Democrats 23, with Plaid Cymru 4, UKIP 2 and the Greens just 1 seat.

Some predictions estimate the Conservatives could take up to 315 seats.

