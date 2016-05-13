A security contractor has been killed at the Australian Embassy in Baghdad

The high-security Green Zone, or International Zone in Baghdad. Photo: John Moore/ Getty Images.

A 34-year-old Australian security contractor has been killed at the Australian Embassy in Baghdad.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop confirmed the incident this morning.

“The Government extends its condolences to the family of the Australian man over this tragic incident,” she said.

“All appropriate assistance is being provided to his family.”

The man was working for Unity Resources Group, providing security services to the Australian Embassy.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

“In light of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the man’s family, the Australian Government will not provide further comment at this time,” said Bishop and assured that a high level of security is being maintained at the embassy.

The embassy is located in the high-security International Zone, or Green Zone, in the city.

Christopher Langman is currently the Australian ambassador there.

