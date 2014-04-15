A Second Sydney Airport At Badgerys Creek Will Be Approved Today: Reports

A second airport for Sydney is expected to be approved today (Photo: Getty)

A second Sydney airport located at Badgerys Creek will be approved by the Federal Government today, according to media reports.

The ABC and Fairfax Media both say the final approval will be given by Cabinet, after years of debate over the proposed site in Sydney’s West.

Money will be set aside in the May budget to get the project — which is expected to create hundreds of jobs and inject billions into the economy — started.

In the past, the proposal has been met with intense community opposition, though is also vocally supported by other groups from the area.

It has been hinted the first planes could take off from Badgerys Creek mid-way through the next decade, and could use the facility around the clock.

There’s more here.

