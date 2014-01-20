One Play That Shows Random People Stand Way Too Close To The Field During NFL Games

During one punt in the NFC championship game, a person in street clothes on the San Francisco 49ers’ sideline impacted a play by standing too close to the field and knocking down a Seattle Seahawks player during the play.

In the NFL, only coaches and one player giving signals may stand within six feet of the sideline, a distance marked by a yellow line. During this particular play, the person on the sideline was standing just inside the yellow line and the 49ers should have been flagged.

But even though this person was breaking the rule, it seems silly that a person not directly involved in the game should even be allowed within six feet of the action. Here is the play. A slow-motion GIF can be seen below.



It is difficult to tell if the person caused the collision, or if he just didn’t do anything to get out of the way. Either way, he should not have been there in the first place. Here is the collision in slow motion.

