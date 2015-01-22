A Seagull Hit By A Cricket Ball At The MCG Came Back To Life And It Sent The Crowd Wild

Screenshot/ Channel Ten.

Seagulls have an iconic summmer presence on cricket pitches across Australia – but unfortunately, sometimes they are also a casualty.

During a KFC T20 Big Bash League clash at the MCG yesterday, one of the gulls got in the line of fire of Perth Scorchers’ Adam Voges as he hit a pull shot through the legside.

With the bird out for the count, Melbourne Stars fielder Rob Quiney carried it off the field for officials to handle.

As play resumed the crowd kept a watchful eye on the bird — and miraculously it woke up.

Watch the crowd go nuts when it does.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

