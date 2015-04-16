A seafood expert picks the 5 best places for fish and chips in Sydney

Roberta Muir has launched a new website, Food Wine Travel.

Roberta Muir has run Australia’s leading cooking school, the Sydney Seafood School for 18 years at the Sydney Fish Market

She’s also the author of the Sydney Seafood School Cookbook, featuring recipes from Australia’s finest chefs, and recently launched a new website Food Wine Travel, where she shares her favourite food, wine and travel discoveries and great top 5s such as rieslings and places to eat in Italy.

She sends out a weekly email – and you can sign up here.

But given her expertise on life aquatic, we asked Muir if she’d share her top 5 fish and chippers in Sydney. Here they are:

Double Bay

I love what Steve Hodges is doing in his Double Bay digs, especially when I’m perched on a bar stool at the casual front counter enjoying a plate of amazingly fresh sushi!

Bondi

Whatever Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan turn their hands to is done well and their casual seafood restaurant tucked underneath North Bondi RSL serves up a delicious dish of clams with fregola and a great touch of chilli that has me licking the plate.

Potts Point

Love the beach shack kitsch, buckets of prawns and great selection of wine by the glass – but most of all I love Jeremy Strode’s seafood platter for 2 with all the hot and cold favs including ½lb of cooked prawns with housemade cocktail sauce and those wonderful salted barramundi croquettes.

Watson’s Bay

A beach-side table, an Aperol spritz and a plate of salt & pepper squid (made with fresh Aussie loligo squid – none of that frozen imported stuff) is about as good as it gets on a sunny Sydney day.

Bobbin Head



Whether you take-away or eat-in at casual tables suspended over Cowan Creek, the beer-battered flathead with chips and housemade tartare sauce here is fresh, crisp and plentiful. Add a cold Coopers beer then a Golden Gaytime for dessert and I’m one happy camper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.