A Screen Actors Guild Strike Now???

, the guild’s negotiating committee is now expected to vote on whether or not to strike. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, a strike vote could very well pass—now, three months after SAG’s contract expired, in the midst of a financial crisis.



We still can’t believe that a majority of the actors would agree to strike, and the press has sounded the strike alarm before so we can only hope that they’re wrong, but we can’t think of anything worse for Hollywood and the economy—if only from a pure morale standpoint—than an actors strike now.

THR: SAG is set to move a step closer to striking.

The guild’s negotiating committee is expected to approve a measure Wednesday asking for the rank and file’s approval for a work stoppage, and the measure probably will pass, according to SAG sources with knowledge of the meeting…

MembershipFirst — the dominant political party in Hollywood that favours a hard-line stance toward producers — recently lost its majority status on the guild’s national board to a consortium of factions in Hollywood, New York and the regional branches that favour a more moderate approach. However, MembershipFirst still controls nine of the 13 votes on the negotiating committee, making the measure’s passage likely, if not certain. During the summer, the guild’s national executive committee gave the negotiating committee the authority to seek strike authorization…

Several more steps would have to happen before a work stoppage would take effect, but one national board member said the fact that guild leaders would consider a strike while the national economy is foundering shows the desperate shape they are in after months of negotiations, which have yet to produce a deal.

“The only people that seem to be oblivious to the condition of the United States of America right now and the financial situation that we’re in are Doug Allen, Alan Rosenberg, and MembershipFirst,” said the source. “The idea that we would be going on strike now is absurd in Fellini proportions.”

