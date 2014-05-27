A Scrap Of Paper With 'The' Written On It Has Reappeared On eBay After It Was Pulled Down On Monday

The hype around a little piece of paper listed for sale on eBay has been incredible.

Bids surpassed $40,000 for the scrap piece of paper with ‘The’ handwritten on it in blue pen before the listing was removed from the auction site on Monday afternoon.

But tonight the seller has again listed the item at 0.99 cents after eBay took it down yesterday afternoon. A short time ago it had reached $100 from 17 bids.

It’s the same piece of paper, the only difference with the new listing is in the first sentence of the description where he clarifies he is selling a piece of paper with the word ‘The’ on it, not the word itself.

I am selling a piece of paper with the word “The” on it.

The first sentence of the old item description was:

I am selling the word “The”.

The seller said half of the proceeds will be donated to ‘The’ Cancer Council Australia.

There’s more here.

eBay has been contacted for comment.

