A Scottish Tennis Player Blames His Loss At The US Open On Twitter

Photo: AP

ANDY MURRAY HAS sworn a vow of social media abstinence.Why? Because it’s making him a better tennis player apparently.



Without callous disregard for his legions of Twitter followers (over 620,000 at the last count), the Scot hasn’t tweeted in over a month, a period which has coincided with a particularly fruitful run of on-court form and wins at the Thailand and Japan Opens.

Andy doesn’t really understand how the whole cause and effect thing works though, and now believes that he would’ve beaten Rafa Nadal in the US Open semi-finals if it wasn’t for the crippling effects of the Twitter machine.

“I just stopped doing it and I’m not missing it to be honest, it was fun for a while but I just stopped and surprisingly I haven’t lost a match since I stopped tweeting,” Murray told Sky Sports.

Tennis players and all sportsmen are pretty superstitious, so I blame my US Open loss on tweeting.

Whatever helps you sleep at night, Andy.

This post originally appeared at The Score.

