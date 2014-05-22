Dozens Of Kids Playing Recorders Makes For The Worst Subway Commute Ever

We’ve all had awful commutes, from traffic to delayed trains, or cars too crowded to find a seat.

But nothing compared to the hellscape Gothamist presented us with this morning via video, taken on a Manhattan bound N-Train at rush hour (already a terrible time to be on a subway.)

The footage, taken by a passenger, shows about 50 kids crowding into one train car, each of them carrying a recorder.

Then they all begin to play.

You remember recorders right?

Watch this video and you’ll never forget.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

