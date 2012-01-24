A Satellite Image Of Thick Sea Ice That Trapped An Alaska City

This image captured by NASA’s Aqua satellite on Jan. 15 shows blankets of snow on top of layers of frozen seawater, or sea ice, off the southwestern coast of Alaska.



Difficult weather conditions and hundreds of miles of thick ice threatened two Alaskan villages earlier this month. The western city of Nome came dangerously close to running out of heating fuel when a tanker missed its final pre-winter delivery following a big storm, according to the AP.

To cut through the frozen Bering Sea, a Russian tanker had to be guided by an unmanned drone and a Coast Guard icebreaker. The tanker, which was carrying 1.3 million gallons of fuel finally made it to the iced-in city of Nome on Jan. 16, reported CBSNews.

