A San Francisco Hotel Is Now Offering A '50 Shades Of Grey' Package

We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw a hotel package capitalising on the New York Times’ #1 bestselling “50 Shades of Grey” novel. And lo’, a special just appeared in our inbox!San Francisco’s female-owned Personality Hotels company whipped up (cough) a “50 Shades of Women” package designed to encourage ladies to take control of their lover.



First, you’ll choose deluxe accommodations at their Hotel Diva, Hotel Union Square, or Kensington Park properties. Then, you’ll get an intimacy kit from Minna Life filled with a black satin scarf, an Ola vibrator, lube, limited edition designer condoms by Art of Lust(limited edition condoms? say whaaaat?),and, of course, the obligatory pompom feather (OK, does anyone really like feathers? Please, weigh in on this, y’all).

Given this book has flown off shelves with mind-blowing speed (we had to pick ours up in Italy, no less)and has women (and some men) all verklempt, we’re thinking this may be one package people can hop on. Oh, there we go, again…

Package starts at $369 per night, and is valid year round, but with the $159 per night prices we reported just two months ago, we’re wondering if it might be cheaper to just book a hotel room and bring your own stash of fun? Yeah, don’t act like you don’t have one.

