A San Francisco Entrepreneur Is Accepting Applications For A Date At The Best Restaurant In The World

Nerdgirl Stephanie Robesky, founder and VP of product management at Drawing Board.

Stephanie Robesky, a serial entrepreneur based in San Francisco, struck gold when she scored a coveted reservation at Noma Tokyo for her birthday at the end of January.

According to The Guardian, more than 60,000 people applied for a chance to dine at the two-month pop-up event being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Tokyo, Japan.

Noma is a two-star Michelin restaurant run by executive chef René Redzepi in Copenhagen, Denmark. It’s known for its unusual foraged ingredients and was named “the world’s best restaurant” in 2014.

Eating there is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Robesky has dined there twice.

“I’ve traveled a lot for food,” she told Business Insider. “I used to live in London and had the goal of going to every Michelin-starred restaurant there.”

But there’s a catch to Robesky’s latest food adventure: Her reservation at Noma Tokyo is for two, and she needs a date.

“I’m single, I’m in my 30s, most of my friends are married or gay, and it didn’t pan out that anyone would commit,” she said.

She has decided to look to the Internet to find her date, writing a blog post calling for applications.

“I figured anyone who would apply would be someone I’d want to date,” Robesky said. “It would be someone who cares about restaurants, someone who’s spontaneous enough to fly to another continent to try it.”

Anyone interested in applying for the dinner date has to be based in the Bay Area so that Robesky can meet him before the trip. He also has to be between the ages of 28 and 46 and, of course, single.

Robesky says he must also be able to make good conversation, know how to properly use a knife and fork, and be somewhat attractive.

She’ll cover the dinner and wine costs, but the lucky guy she chooses will have to pay for airfare and accommodations. Roundtrip flights from San Francisco to Tokyo cost about $US1,000, she says.

Robesky has already received about 120 responses just three days after writing the initial blog post. The experience has been so overwhelmingly positive that she joked her company should use a similar process to recruit engineers.

“So far the quality of applicants has been amazing,” Robesky said. “It’s ranged from CEOs to people who work in the food industry.”

She’s aiming to have a finalist picked by Friday so that her date has a few weeks to book his flight.

