A San Francisco apartment that blocks cell phone radiation is up for grabs for $8.6 million

Pacific Union The exterior of 2170 Jackson St.

Imagine an apartment wrapped in tin foil. That’s what’s selling for $US8.6 million in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

The 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath co-op was last on the market in 2007 for $US2.7 million, according to CurbedSF, who first spotted the unusual listing. It needed remodeling, and the buyers apparently went a step beyond installing a stainless steel six-range stove top and double ovens, transforming it into a cell phone radiation-blocking Faraday cage.

The external walls, ceilings and floors were painted with a black graphite semi-conducting paint, according to a section of the apartment’s website that extensively details the process. Additionally, the floor, walls and ceilings are connected in a network of wire strips. Even the windows got a coat of electromagnetic field (EMF) blocking polymer.

“As a result, 2170 Jackson, Apartment #4, is a Faraday cage – all EMF radiation that hits the apartment grounds into the paint and the polymer and does not enter the apartment!” the site claims. “Before this process was started, EMF radiation in Pacific Heights was approximately 600 times the federal safety standard. Now, after the process is completed, EMF radiation inside 2170 Jackson, Apartment #4, is lower than the federal safety standards.”

Some people are reportedly affected by a hypersensitivity to EMF radiation, and sufferers have been flocking to towns like Green Bank, West Virginia, which bans cell phones because of a nearby laboratory. San Francisco’s high tech landscape though offers little escape from the rays, except maybe for this apartment.

Based on the unit’s photos, its thick coats of semi-conductive paint and all of its wiring aren’t visible to the naked eye:

