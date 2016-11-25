A safety audit of Ardent Leisure's Gold Coast theme parks leads to 10 notices

Photo: Tertius Pickard/ AFP/ Getty Images.

An audit by Queensland Workplace Health and Safety (WHSQ) inspectors in the wake of four deaths at Dreamworld has seen parent company Ardent Leisure issued with eight improvement and two prohibition notices – eight for Dreamworld and two for WhiteWater World.

Ardent lodged the details with the ASX today saying the notices were not “related to guest safety” and instead focused on procedural matters, paperwork improvements and the safety of staff and maintenance workers.

Dreamworld CEO Craig Davidson said all WHSQ notices would be addressed before WhiteWater World and Dreamworld reopened. The park has been closed since Cindy Low, Roozi Araghi, Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett died on the Thunder River Rapids ride, which will be shut down permanently replaced with a permanent memorial.

WHSQ raised concerns involving the BuzzSaw ride at Dreamworld and worker safety. Compliance issues were also identified with Green Room Waterslide, WhiteWater World, and The Flowrider ride. The authority’s concerns included ensuring staff wore respiratory masks when adding pool chemicals, another involved a staff member not complying whith ‘Work at Heights’ requirements. Dreamworld said it will undertake training.

Davidson reconfirmed that in addition to the WHSQ audit, all Dreamworld and WhiteWater World rides, slides and operations are being subjected to a comprehensive additional safety review before being reopened.

“Safety is our paramount concern. This additional review is a methodical process which we have repeatedly advised will not be rushed. We are unswervingly committed to go well beyond legislative requirements to ensure every one of our 24 rides and 10 water slides at Dreamworld and WhiteWater World exceed even the most stringent of safety measures,” he said.

“Dreamworld is Australia’s biggest theme park and we are layering three levels of engineering inspections on top of the Workplace Health and Safety Queensland audit.”

Davidson said he is confident a reopening date for both parks will be announced very soon.

“Our hearts and thoughts remain firmly with the families and their loved ones involved in the tragic incident and we will continue to keep their representatives informed of our plans,” he said.

