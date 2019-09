Today, the stock market’s whipping boy was the tech sector. Let’s review:



Google -2.44

Apple -1.31

Intel -1.49

Yahoo -1.08

The PowerShares QQQ trust got hammered, down .31%

Not a nice day if you were exposed to NASDAQ’s PowerShares QQQ ETF.

