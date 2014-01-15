A SA Supreme Court Judge Pleaded Guilty To Drink Driving

SA Supreme Court. Photo: Wikicommons

Justice Anne Bampton, a Supreme Court judge in South Australia, has reportedly pleaded guilty to drink driving after hitting a cyclist.

According to an ABC News report Bamptom has been fined $1,300 and had her licence disqualified for more than eight months. Bamptom has also been suspended from hearing hearing alcohol-related cases for the next 12 months.

She recorded a blood-alcohol reading of more than twice the legal limit after crashing into the cyclist at Toorak Gardens in Adelaide’s east in November.

