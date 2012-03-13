A Russian Billionaire Is Building The Most Expensive House In New Zealand

Alexander Abramov

Photo: Screenshot via Youtube/slolkovoschool

Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov is building a $32.6 ($40 million NZD) million mansion that’s expected to become the most expensive home in New Zealand once it’s completed, according to the New Zealand Herald.“I would only be guessing but if you say it’s 4,000 square meters, it could cost as much as $40 million to build” including all internal appliance and electronics, one of the country’s top real estate experts, who has sold property to the Sultan of Brunei and Peter Thiel, told the NZH.



Here’s what Abramov is building at Helena Bay, according to the NZH:

Aerial pictures reveal the footprint of the Abramov property at Helena Bay could be 1200 square meters – six times the size of a traditional 200 square meters Kiwi house.

But the house is multi-level, with grand staircases traversing the place, enjoying extensive eastern and northern views, so the main block could be more than 3000 square meters once finished, 15 times larger than the average house.

The project has been shrouded in secrecy, and it’s hardly been written about, despite its enormous size.

Abramov, who is worth an estimated $7.5 billion, paid just under $16 million for the remote piece of land.

Click here to see the most expensive housing markets for billionaires >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.